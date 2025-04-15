Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.77. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

