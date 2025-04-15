StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TACT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.47.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
