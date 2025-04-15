StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

TACT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

