StockNews.com Downgrades Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to Buy

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE DCO traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,690. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ducommun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 5,623.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 200.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

