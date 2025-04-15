StockNews.com Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.20 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 256,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Truist Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 323,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

