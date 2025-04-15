StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.85 million, a PE ratio of -287.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

