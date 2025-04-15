Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $693,673.50 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.13 or 0.01903483 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00023124 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00006223 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00005734 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00004784 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000218 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.