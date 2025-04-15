Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $13.47. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 399,889 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 249,543 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 434,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

