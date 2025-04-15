Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

