Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 48.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.39.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,523 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,620. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average is $175.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.52 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

