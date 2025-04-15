Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $288.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

