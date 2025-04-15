Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alcoa by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -155.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

