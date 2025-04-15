Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,876,000 after acquiring an additional 225,568 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,113,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $448.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.90 and a 200-day moving average of $537.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.