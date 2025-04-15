Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.71. 1,050,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,533,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.89 and a beta of -0.46.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

