SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Reaches One Day Volume of $28.15 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $28.15 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SUNDOG has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,569.75 or 1.00350768 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,428.71 or 1.00185359 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG was first traded on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,606 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.04805604 USD and is up 13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $32,786,381.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

