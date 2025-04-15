Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

