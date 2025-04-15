SWK Holdings Co. Announces Dividend of $4.00 (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share on Thursday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th.

SWK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. SWK has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. SWK had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

