Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.2422 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

