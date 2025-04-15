Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,443 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,791 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,038,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,004 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

