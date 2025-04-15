Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Raised by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.77. The company has a market capitalization of $807.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

