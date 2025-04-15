Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.25 and last traded at $157.34. Approximately 4,381,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,791,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.77. The company has a market capitalization of $815.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

