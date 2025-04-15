Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,688 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,369,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,847,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 156,793 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

