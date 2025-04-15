Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Techtronic Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Techtronic Industries stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

