Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.02.
About Telecom Italia
