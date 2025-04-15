Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 117,526 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $174,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Carroll Investors Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 64,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,120,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,447,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Tesla Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.69 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

