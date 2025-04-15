Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digi International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGII. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 868.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digi International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Digi International from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Digi International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGII stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $952.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.