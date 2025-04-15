Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

