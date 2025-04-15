Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $139.36. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Barclays decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.