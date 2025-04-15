Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELMD. B. Riley initiated coverage on Electromed in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

ELMD opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.59. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Electromed announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $1,140,573.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,172.16. This trade represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Summers sold 50,751 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,385,502.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,992.20. This represents a 43.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,636 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

