Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. RGC Resources comprises 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 257.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

