Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 52.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

About Medallion Financial

(Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.