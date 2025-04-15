Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,722 shares during the period. Eastern comprises approximately 2.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastern were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the third quarter worth about $231,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 719.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eastern by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.64. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter. Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.08%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

