Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Barclays PLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 57,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

