Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Shares of TIHRF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Tharisa has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Get Tharisa alerts:

About Tharisa

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.