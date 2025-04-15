The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

NYSE BA opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

