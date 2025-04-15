The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,687,000 after acquiring an additional 467,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,131 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,364,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,673,000 after purchasing an additional 594,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

