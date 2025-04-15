The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Plans $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $52.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GS traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $508.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,096. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $395.18 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $573.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

