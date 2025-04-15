The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.17.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

