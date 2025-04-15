The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Jon Stanton Sells 5,119 Shares

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Stanton sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.78), for a total value of £107,857.33 ($142,216.94).

Jon Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Jon Stanton sold 29,222 shares of The Weir Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.78), for a total value of £637,916.26 ($841,134.31).

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEIR traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,198 ($28.98). 358,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,283. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,832 ($24.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,496 ($32.91). The stock has a market cap of £5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,303.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,239.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The Weir Group ( LON:WEIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 22.10 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.90. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.96) to GBX 2,700 ($35.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

