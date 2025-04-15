Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Trading Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.01. 43,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 96,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Tiptree Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $837.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tiptree by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tiptree by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

