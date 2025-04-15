Top Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 12th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares issued by companies that operate casinos, resorts, or other forms of gambling facilities. These stocks are influenced by factors such as tourism trends, consumer spending, and regulatory environments, making them a reflection of the broader gaming and hospitality industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $231.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.94. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 13,135,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,792,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. 2,710,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,991. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.68.

