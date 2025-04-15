Top Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today – April 12th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Shell are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or development of hydrogen energy technologies. They typically include firms engaged in producing hydrogen fuel, building hydrogen infrastructure, or advancing related innovative technologies, placing them within the broader renewable and clean energy investment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. 22,869,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $9.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,062. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.29 and a 200-day moving average of $452.01.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $62.05. 8,668,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

