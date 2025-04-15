Top Restaurant Stocks To Consider – April 14th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, McDonald’s, and Coca-Cola are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks represent shares or equity in companies within the restaurant and food service industry that are available for public trading. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to participate in the financial performance and growth potential of restaurants, which can be influenced by consumer trends, operational efficiency, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.54. 26,016,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,559,638. The company has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.64.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $5.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $529.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,472. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.50 and a 200-day moving average of $475.99.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $9.94 on Monday, reaching $4,596.47. 138,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,975. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,715.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,769.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $6.66 on Monday, reaching $316.56. 1,890,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,042. The firm has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.00. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,764,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $310.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.95.

