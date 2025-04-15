Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after buying an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

