Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VVV opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

