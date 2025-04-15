Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vericel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vericel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,662.66. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $242,256.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,759.94. This represents a 76.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $2,724,548. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

