Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,960,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.