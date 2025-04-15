Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Insulet by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $255.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

