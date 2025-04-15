Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,377,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHD opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

