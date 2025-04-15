Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 24.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,729,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 238.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AZEK during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W cut AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.50 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

