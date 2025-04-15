Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $3.20 Million in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,619,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,240,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in InterDigital by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 164,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,511,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,583,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock opened at $201.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.36 and a 12-month high of $231.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,660. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.